WATCH – Trevor Dongo and Feli Nandi sensational ‘Mufudzi Wemombe’ visuals

Afro pop prodigy Trevor Dongo and songbird Feli Nandi on Friday dropped radiant visuals of their hit duet Mufudzi Wemombe, which is actually the theme song for the inspirational book “The Herdboy” penned by entrepreneur and motivational writer Banabasi Marambire.

Mufudzi Wemombe visuals depict the humble beginnings of an orphaned village Herdboy striving to be successful against all odds.

Dongo and Nandi display their lyrical prowess and powerful storytelling in Mufudzi Wemombe to make us believe that anyone can make it despite their poor background or herculean obstacles they face along the way.