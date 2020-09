Sensational songstress Anita Jaxson has dropped visuals of her latest reggae offering titled Numb that exposes the political and social ills in Zimbabwe.

Numb is a powerful reggae tune spiced with a modern touch that bemoans the breakdown of the moral and social fabric in the country.

Jaxson appeals to God for divine intervention and solutions to the political, economic and socio-economic woes bedevilling Zimbabwe.