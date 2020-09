New kid on the block Navygeta has dropped saucy visuals of his latest hit single Happy Place.

Happy Place is thought provoking Afro Pop song that mirrors the insatiable desire to break away from the chains of poverty.

Navygeta artistically describes how everyone desires a haven he dubs a ‘Happy Place’ where we temporarily escape from the harsh realities of disappointment, later on to pick ourselves from the ashes and rise to the occasion like a Phoenix.