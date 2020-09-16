WATCH – ZANU PF claims they agreed with ANC there is no crisis in Zimbabwe

ZANU PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has sensationally claimed that they agreed with their ‘revolutionary’ ANC counterparts that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe “but certain challenges” in the recently held meetings in the strife-torn country.

Mumbengegwi vowed that ZANU PF would not allow its ‘sister’ party the ANC to meet with opposition political parties and other stakeholders because there was no crisis in the country.

The ZANU PF leader stressed that the ruling party had the sole authority to allow the ANC to meet with other local opposition political parties.

Mumbengegwi bemoaned that his counterpart Lindiwe Zulu upon returning to South Africa reverted to saying there was a crisis in Zimbabwe, yet ZANU PF and the ANC had previously reached a ‘mutual’ agreement that there was no crisis in the country.

Mumbengegwi, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, said hoped Zulu’s comments purporting that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe were her own personal views and not the ANC’s official position.