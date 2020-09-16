Stanley Manyenga says recalls won’t sway their allegiance from Chamisa – VIDEO

MDC Alliance ex councillor Stanley Manyenga has scoffed at current recalls of the main opposition’s MPs and councillors by MDC T leaders Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora as futile and ill conceived machinations bent on trying to sway their allegiance from Nelson Chamisa.

The youthful politician branded Khupe and Mwonzora as political renegades maliciously working with ZANU PF to destabilise the MDC Alliance.

Manyenga vowed that the MDC Alliance would reclaim all the vacant seats in the by-elections slated for December 5 2020, saying the party would emerge victorious, united and stronger.