Hilarious comedian Sabhuku Vharazipi has dauntlessly joined the Jerusalema challenge that has transcended to become a global phenomenon.

Vharazipi’s Jerusalema challenge is a thrilling, well choreographed spectacle to watch.

To think of it, ZBC personnel can actually take one or two notes from Sabhuku Varazipi’s well choreographed visuals following the severe backlash they faced on their flawed and skewed version of the global Jerusalema challenge.