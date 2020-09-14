WATCH – Tocky Vibes drops ‘Ndoenda’ visuals

ZimDancehall sensation Tocky Vibes has dropped visuals for his latest offering Ndoenda, an emotionally charged song which portrays the insatiable desire to break away from the chains of poverty.

Ndoenda visuals depicts the daily struggles of a Zimbabwean youth who seems to have run out of ideas on how to break away from the vicious cycle of poverty but is, however, earnestly searching for a viable solution to be successful.

Tocky Vibes’s Ndoenda visuals and lyrics complement each other in describing how people wallowing in abject poverty are always relentlessly looking for every single opportunity to break away from these undesirable conditions.