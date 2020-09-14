WATCH – Back from quarantine with a bang (Bustop TV skit)

Our favorite comedians Maggie and Gonyeti star in this new informative Bustop TV skit titled ‘Back from quarantine with a bang,’ which addresses the Covid-19 pandemic’s myths, misconceptions and stigmatisation.

The skit exposes how society ignorantly stigmatizes citizens that have recovered from Covid-19, because of lack of knowledge and fear that they will contract the contagious virus.

Gonyeti and Maggie satirically demystify various societal misconceptions about Covid-19, at the same time educating citizens to exercise preventative measures and social distancing.