Contemporary gospel artist Mambo Dhuterere has pleaded to God to bless the works of his labour in his new video Kurira Mkundi that features in his latest album Zvinodzimba Ngoni.

Kurira Mkundi visuals portray the exploits of ordinary Zimbabwean citizens in their daily hustles trying to make ends meet under stringent economic conditions.

Mambo Djuterere in Kurira Mkundi visuals urges his fans to also seek God’s anointing and blessings for their businesses to be both successful and prosperous.