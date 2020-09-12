WATCH – Fidel Country Boy’s Tangai Bhawa on Colour Vibes

Self styled budding ZimDancehall chanter Fidel Country Boy has finally dropped visuals for his controversial hit song Tangai Bhawa, which appeals to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to open up bars and nightclubs closed under Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Tangai Bhawa is a song that artistically bemoans why other sectors of business are opened, yet bars and nightclubs remain closed.

Maybe it’s me but I’m confident that a lot of people would agree with me that our ‘listening’ president Mnangagwa didn’t quite get Fidel Country Boy’s message since he approved the opening of bottle stores and not bars and nightclubs.

I guess for now Fidel Country Boy will have to settle for bottle stores or release a sequel for Tangai Bhawa for president Mnangagwa to finally get the right message.