Chamisa bemoans escalating human rights violations in Zimbabwe – VIDEO

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned that the ongoing wanton crackdown on opposition activists, journalists and human rights defenders has detrimental consequences to the nation’s democratic integrity.

Chamisa stresses that politically motivated judiciary ills of denying Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, Hopewell Chin’ono, Godfrey Kurauone bail is reminiscent of the colonial Smith regime.

The MDC Alliance leader articulates there is need of collective united political approach to resolve the ongoing impasse.