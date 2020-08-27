WATCH – Zanu PF’s unconstitutional role in jailing Hopewell Chin’ono exposed

The ZANU PF government has been adamant that there are no human rights violations, despite unconstitutionally arresting and incarcerating investigative Journalist Hopewell Chi’nono.

Seasoned journalist Nkepile Mabuse in this segment of Checkpoint documents Hopewell Chin’ono’s tragic unconstitutional arrest and desperate plight for justice in the courts of law that have no regard to citizens’ rights enshrined in the constitution.

Mabuse interviews Beatrice Mtetwa, Trevor Ncube, Kennedy Mandaza and Andrew Meldrum to expose the authoritarian grip of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration that is holding citizens at ransom.