It never rains but it pours for the Nyuke family, who have two little girls Polite and Faith that are afflicted by a strange unusual sickness that causes paralysis which medical doctors have failed to diagnose.

Shingirirayi Nyuke the father, sadly narrates that their incorrigible desire to have their daughters cured from this strange sickness has forced them to consult several spiritual healers that are giving them similar bizarre interpretations which is causing this disease.