Self exiled former cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao has said the ruling party ZANU PF is beyond redemption to reform and restore Constitutionalism and uphold human rights in the country.

Zhuwao blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for being the architect of human rights violations, gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

The ex minister said the charade Mnangagwa posed as a reformer has been exposed by the escalating human rights abuses and economic turmoil.