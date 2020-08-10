Journalism under seige as state intensifies clampdown on corruption whistle blowers – (VIDEO)

Journalism is under siege in Zimbabwe as the state continues to intensify its efforts to crackdown on government corruption whistler blowers and critics.

Whistle blowing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was denied bailed for unmasking the USD $60 million Drax-gate government corruption scandal that implicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his son Collins.

While ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has gone in hiding for fear of his life after his nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted and tortured by suspected state agents seeking him for his role in exposing government corruption.

Journalists Samuel Takawira and Frank Chikowore were charged with violating Covid-19 social distancing regulations for interviewing three female opposition activists that were allegedly abducted for holding an anti-corruption protest.