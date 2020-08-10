“Leave social media activism and take to the streets for real change,” Malema tells Zimbabweans – (VIDEO)

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged disgruntled Zimbabwean citizens to abandon social media activism and take to the streets to engender ‘real change’ and restoration of human rights as state sanctioned violence continues to escalate in the country.

Malema proposed a Musina-Beitbridge blockade as one of the practical steps to end President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tyranny he pledged the EFF would assist until human rights are restored in Zimbabwe.

The EFF leader Malema labeled Mnangagwa a pig that was eating its on children by personalizing the gains of Independence at expense of the suffering masses subjected to abject poverty.