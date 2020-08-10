Zimbabwe crisis: Prof Lumumba tells AU and SADC to intervene (VIDEO)

Kenyan legal pundit Professor Patrick Lumumba has urged SADC and AU to intervene in Zimbabwe’s humanitarian crisis that has caught the global eye.

Lumumba noted that it was time for African institutions the AU and SADC to play the biblical good Samaritan role of being their brother’s keeper and aid Zimbabwe to remedy the escalating human rights violations crisis.

The law expert Lumumba urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reflect as a statesman and not as a politician where his administration has gone wrong for Zimbabwe to be in precarious human rights violation crisis.