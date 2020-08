Bustop TV comedians Gonyeti and Maggie star in this satire video that criticizes opposition leaders Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora for allegedly putting their political careers and personal egos before the people’s interests.

In the comedy skit Gonyeti and Maggie castigate Chamisa and Mwonzora for being naïve power-hungry politicians that have divided the country’s main opposition into two factions.