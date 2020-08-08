WATCH – Activists lobby AU to denounce crackdown in Zimbabwe

Activists have called for the African Union (AU) to intervene and denounce the state sanctioned crackdown on opposition political activists, human rights defenders and ordinary citizens being perpetrated by President’s Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing escalating political tensions and economic turmoil being fueled by rampant corruption and gross mismanagement of the economy by the ZANU PF government.

African Diaspora Global Network President, Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda said they wrote to South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa to his capacity as AU chairperson, to intervene on Zimbabwe’s deepening humanitarian crisis that has forced some prominent political activists and human rights defenders to go underground into hiding.