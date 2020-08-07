WATCH – MDC Alliance spokesperson Mahere bares soul on Zimbabwe crisis

Opposition MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime for being insincere about addressing the gross corruption, human rights abuses, and ailing economy bedeviling the country.

Mahere stresses that instead of Mnangagwa conferring solutions to address the political, economic and socio-economic crisis in Zimbabwe the embattled leader threatens to clampdown on opposition activists and human rights defenders.

Mahere says Mnangagwa’s utterances to brand citizens with legitimate grievances as terrorists, dark forces and bad apples exposes that his ZANU PF regime is ideologically bankrupt to turn around the ailing economy.