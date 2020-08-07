WATCH – South African police clash with protesters at Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria

Protesters marching in solidarity with #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement clashed with South African police outside the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria.

The police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the protesters demonstrating against gross human rights violations being perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

Protesters interviewed said they wanted their voice to be heard and that ZANU PF over the past two decades had failed to reform and uphold constitutionally enshrined human rights.