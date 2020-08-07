WATCH – United Nations’ reaction to human rights situation in Zimbabwe

The United Nations (UN) has castigated the increasing human rights violations in Zimbabwe as political tensions continue to escalate in the country.

Opposition political activists and human rights defenders are still in hiding in fear of their lives after President Emmerson Mnangagwa threatened to flush them out.

The UN has castigated the persecution of opposition activists, human rights defenders, and corruption whistleblowers making reference to High Court’s decision to deny award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono bail as vindictive.