Nelson Chamisa speaks to SABC on the situation in Zimbabwe – Part 1

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa speaks to the SABC on the situation in Zimbabwe. This is Part 1 of the interview.

Earlier this week, the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa called for unity and patriotism to rebuild the country. His address to the nation came amid growing anti-government protests in Zimbabwe. Security forces have cracked down on public spaces across the country.