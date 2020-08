Mliswa says beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme chose not to pay – (VIDEO)

Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa says beneficiaries of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe farm mechanisation scheme unanimously chose not to pay the funds they owed to the central bank.

Mliswa stresses that the great decisions of the day in the country are not be decided by speeches and resolutions of the masses but by the elite minority that always has their way with the nation’s resources.