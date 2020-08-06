Chamisa roasted over absence: Tauya Naye #ZimbabweanLivesMatter – Bustop TV

Starring Gonyeti na Maggi, BustopTV in the skit “Tauya Naye ” roast opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa over his silence and absence during the run-up to the 31 July protests:

Bustop TV is a youth-run Zimbabwean media house that was established in 2014. They are widely known for satirical skits that go viral as they comment on economy, political and social issues.

Bustop TV has the most creative, talented and experienced personnel in comedy, journalism, film and video production as well as script writing. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter