WATCH – ZANU PF Youth League attack by Julius Malema – (VIDEO)

ZANU PF youth league has lashed out at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema accusing him for trying to take his frustrations of failing to find relevance and significance in his native South Africa by commenting on Zimbabwean matters.

In the video footage ZANU PF acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau argues that Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation and that the likes of Malema are political nonentities that should not stick their noses on the country’s domestic issues.