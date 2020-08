WATCH – Lawyer Doug Coltart appeals to the international community to help fight injustice in Zimbabwe

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart has appealed to the international community to intervene and mediate against the wanton crackdown on political activists and citizens protesting against government gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

Coltart bemoaned that cases of state sponsored abductions and torture are escalating under President Emmerson Mnangagwa