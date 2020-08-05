Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe – Tendai Biti (VIDEO)

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti said that Zimbabwe is in worse political and economic state under President Emmerson’s regime than it was in the era of former late leader Robert Mugabe.

Biti branded Mnangagwa as clueless and cruel leader responsible for the nation’s political and economic meltdown that has proliferated anti-government protests.

The MDC leader applauded South African citizens for standing in solidarity with Zimbabweans in speaking against human rights violations and abductions that has exposed Mnangagwa’s regime in the eyes of the international community.