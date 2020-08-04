WATCH – EFF threatens to mobilise 50 000 South Africans to close Zimbabwean embassy

South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) head of international relations Godrich Gardee has threatened that his party will mobilise 50 000 South Africans to shut down the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria if Zimbabwe does not recall its ambassador David Hamadziripi.

Gardee accused Hamadziripi of being undiplomatic when he stepped into the political arena to tussle with a domestic opposition party (EFF) hosting his nation.

The EFF leader said if Hamadziripi is not recalled they would take matters into their own hands to ensure that he does not carry out his diplomatic obligations in Pretoria.