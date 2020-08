Tsitsi Dangarembga bares her soul on being arrested over anti-corruption protests

Multiple award winning and Booker Prize nominee Tsitsi Dangarembga said she did not expect security forces’ politically motivated crackdown to extend to artistes and ordinary citizens that would result in her arrest.

Dangarembga said she participated in the July 31 anti-corruption protests to exercise her constitutional rights to express her freedom of expression and association as a citizen and artiste.