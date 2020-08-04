WATCH – Mnangagwa threatens to flash out ‘terrorist’ political activists

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to flash out political activists and human rights defenders voicing against gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy as political tensions continue to escalate in the country.

Mnangagwa branded the opposition activists and human rights defenders terrorists working in cahoots with ‘foreign’ detractors to engender regime change and destabilize the country.

Mnangagwa said his administration would launch a witch hunt to root out the ‘bad apples’ political activists he accused for fueling the economic crisis and having a divisive agenda by mooting for July 31 anti-corruption protests.