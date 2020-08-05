Mnangagwa defiant in the face of anger against his leadership – Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda (VIDEO)

Political analyst Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s utterances that he would flash out political opponents highlights the embattled leader is continuing in the same trajectory of gross human rights violations and wanton crackdown on anti-government activists that were calling for the July 31 protests.

Dr Sibanda says the ruling party ZANU PF is heading for a massive political implosion if Mnangagwa’s administration continues in the same war path escalating human rights abuses and political tensions in the country.