Norma Gigaba to address the media outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria – VIDEO

Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma is expected to brief the media outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.

This is after she was arrested by the Hawks for Crimen Injuria and malicious damage to property over the weekend and granted R5000 bail. She is expected to challenge the legality of her arrest by the Hawks and pursue the matter legally.