WATCH – Security forces apprehend MDC Alliance trio and lawyer on July 31

Video footage of the police and army apprehending MDC Alliance trio Joanah Mamombe, Nestai Marova, Cecilia Chimbiri and their lawyer Obey Shava in Harare today has emerged.

The video shows the trio and Shava being denied access into Harare’s CBD even after explaining that there are on their way to Harare Central Police Station to report to the Law and Order as part of the trio’s bail conditions.

In the video clip the trio’s efforts to negotiate access into CBD with the security forces are fruitless.