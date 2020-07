Zimbabwe has signed a $3.5 billion deal to compensate white commercial farmers who were evicted from their land 20 years ago. 4,500 white farmers had land expropriated without compensation to settle 300 000 black families.

This action prompted sanctions from the U.S. and the European Union. This agreement is seen as a step towards rebuilding relationships with the west and lending institutions as Bloomberg journalist Antony Sguazzin explains