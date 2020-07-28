MDC Alliance youth leader sends July 31 solidarity message in hiding

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly national spokesperson Steven Sarkozy Chuma has sent a July 31 message while in hiding appealing to ordinary Zimbabweans to soldier on with protests against the ZANU PF government’s gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

Chuma stressed that the wanted list of 15 political activists advocating for the July 31 protests was ill conceived arguing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the first family should account for the Draxgate scandal they were implicated in.