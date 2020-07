WATCH: Chinamasa claims Chamisa is the bishop of violence in Zimbabwe

In this bizarre rant, acting Zanu PF spokesman Patrick Chinamasa claims opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is the bishop of violence in Zimbabwe.

Chinamasa was addressing a press conference in Harare in what is being seen as attempts by the ruling party to intimidate citizens into ignoring a call to protest against corruption on the 31 July.