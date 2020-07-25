WATCH: Pedzisai Ruhanya gives his analysis to the SABC on Hopewell Chin’ono case

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya gives his analysis to the SABC on the Hopewell Chin’ono case immediately after Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa denied the government was targeting him and politician Jacob Ngarivhume for their anti-corruption stance.

The pair was arrested on Monday and charged with inciting public violence but many commentators cite the fact that Chin’ono embarrassed President Emmerson Mnangagwa by exposing the alleged role his son Collins, played in the USD$60m CovidGate tender scale.