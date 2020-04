Donald Trump warns that 100,000 Americans will die from coronavirus in ‘very painful’ few weeks – VIDEO

At least 100,000 people in America will die from coronavirus even with the current restrictions in place, according to projections released by the White House during a stark and sombre press briefing on Tuesday.

Senior US health officials for the first time outlined analysis for the country’s Covid-19 curve which showed anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 people are expected to die from the virus in the coming months