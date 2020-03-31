UK lockdown: Commuters continue to pack platforms a week on (VIDEO)

Passengers crowded the platform at North Action station while they waited for a train on Monday morning. A week ago today the UK announced a national lockdown banning all non-essential travel to slow the spread of coronavirus. One exception being travelling to and from work if you are not able to work from home – read more about what you can and can’t do during the three-week lockdown:

If you must leave your home, the Government has urged that you practice social distancing by standing two metres apart from one another. But with platforms crowded during rush hour, how can a safe social distance be maintained?