The Dagenham pupil that told Meghan Markle she is beautiful – MUST WATCH

Pupils at a school in Dagenham had a huge surprise when Meghan Markle joined them for assembly to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex had her own surprise from head boy Aker Okoye after he stole a kiss and told the school Meghan was beautiful before giving a speech about celebrating women’s rights. Aker and his mother, Shorell spoke about how Meghan is an inspiration and Aker described Shorell as more than just his mum.