Maria Minayo, Nicole Mumbi and Margaret Njeri all gave birth at the ages of 13, 14 and 15 respectively in the slum they live in. They were enticed with cheap gifts such as fries (chips) by their children’s fathers and since then, their lives have never been the same.

From ridicule in the community, dropping out of primary school to broken relationships with their own mothers who are also single, this is what they have had to deal with as young, naive mothers.