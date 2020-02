My 21 years in America were useless – Did this woman take life for granted? (WATCH)

After 21 years, Joy has nothing to show for her stay in America. Her party life saw her succumb to an addiction that brought her marriage to an end.

Then immigration officials caught up with her for failure to renew her paperwork and was immediately deported to Kenya. Today, she lives in the streets of Nairobi where dogs are her only company. Did she take life for granted?