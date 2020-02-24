Warrant of arrest issued for Malema and co-accused for failing to appear in court – VIDEO

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Julius Malema and co-accused for failing to appear in court. The EFF leader was expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court today. He’s facing charges for allegedly discharging a rifle during his party’s 5th anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

The five counts include the unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a built up area. The case was previously postponed to allow the State to provide the Defence with the docket and video footage of the incident.