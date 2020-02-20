Nine dead after gun attacks on Germany shisha bars – BBC News (VIDEO)

A suspected far-right extremist carried out the attack on two shisha bars in western Germany, killing at least nine people, officials say. Federal prosecutors are treating the case in the city of Hanau as terrorism, with authorities saying indications point to an anti-foreigner motive.

In both places targeted on Wednesday night the clientele were reported to have been predominantly Kurdish. The suspect was found dead at his home along with the body of his mother. Police say the 43-year-old suspect killed himself. The Bild tabloid reports he was a German citizen with a firearms licence, and that ammunition and gun magazines were found in his car.