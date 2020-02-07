TV presenter Phillip Schofield reveals he is gay after 27 years of marriage

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife.
The 57-year-old, who has two daughters with wife Stephanie Lowe, made the announcement via a statement posted on his Instagram story.
“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud,” he wrote.
“Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”
Schofield presents ITV programmes including Dancing On Ice and This Morning, which won a National Television Award last week.