The Chiefs end 50-year wait for Super Bowl Championship – Highlights

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions after a wild comeback saw them overcome the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller in Miami.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Damien Williams dragged the Chiefs back from a seemingly insurmountable 10-point deficit with less than nine minutes left in the game to eventually prevail 31-20.

KC, who end a 50-year drought without the Vince Lombardi trophy, win a second title and leave San Francisco and their coach Kyle Shanahan facing another heartbreaking loss in the big game.