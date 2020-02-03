WATCH: 10 minutes of Odion Ighalo destroying the Chinese Super League

If you are still puzzled why Manchester United decided to sign Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua then the next video will give you an idea. Here is 10 minutes of Ighalo destroying the Chinese Super League.

Ighalo meanwhile says he is ready to seize his opportunity after completing a “crazy” transfer deadline day loan move to Manchester United.

The former Watford striker arrived in Manchester from China on Sunday, following his late switch from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo, 30, who grew up as a United fan idolising Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, joins the Old Trafford club for the remainder of the season.