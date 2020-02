Jennifer Lopez and Shakira sparkle at the Super Bowl – VIDEO

“Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” Jennifer Lopez told Shakira, shortly before playing the Super Bowl Half Time Show in Miami.

In the event, the duo showed they could sing, belly dance, crowd surf, knee slide, pole dance and even play drums.

It was a kinetic and sometimes dizzying set, as the Latin singers raced through 20 songs in just 12 minutes.

And after two years of under-cooked half time shows, their vibrant, kitsch spectacle was a major return to form.