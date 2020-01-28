People with dementia are perceived as witches in Zimbabwe – WATCH

Cases of dementia are on the increase with old people dying in isolation as outcasts, especially in rural areas where there is very limited knowledge of the condition and its effects.

Mbuya Manyoka has dementia, which is a syndrome that affects memory, thinking, behaviour and ability to perform everyday activities. She has been branded a witch, she stays alone and many a time she wonders at night, for after relieving herself she usually fails to retrace her footsteps home. The 98-year-old who is under the care of her niece is a lonely soul in this seemingly cruel world.